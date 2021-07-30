Buccaneers Activate S Jordan Whitehead From COVID-19 List, Waive S Augie Contressa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve activated S Jordan Whitehead from their reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and waived S Augie Contressa.

Whitehead, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract.

Whitehead will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Whitehead recorded 74 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and four pass deflections.