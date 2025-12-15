Buccaneers Announce Four Moves Including CB Zyon McCollum To IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have placed CB Zyon McCollum on injured reserve.

This will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and the first game of the playoffs if Tampa Bay advances that far. He hurt his hip on Thursday night against the Falcons.

The Buccaneers also officially signed LB Anthony Walker Jr. off the Colts’ practice squad and swapped DT C.J. Brewer onto the practice squad for WR Brandon Johnson.

McCollum, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Sam Houston State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie deal through 2025.

McCollum was entering the final year of his rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $48 million extension.

In 2025, McCollum appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 65 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and six pass deflections.