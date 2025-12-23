Buccaneers Announced Two Transactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that the suspension for RB Josh Williams has been lifted and he’s returned to practice with a temporary exemption to not count against the active roster.

Additionally, the team re-signed LB Nick Jackson to the practice squad.

Williams had made the team as an undrafted rookie and was primarily playing special teams. He was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Williams, 23, began his career at LSU back in 2019 as a walk-on and is the son of former Buccaneers RB Jermaine Williams. He signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his five seasons with LSU, Williams recorded 1,494 rushing yards on 314 carries with 17 touchdowns in 60 games. He also caught 71 passes for 600 yards and a touchdown.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and rushed four times for 11 yards.