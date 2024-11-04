Buccaneers Call Up Two Including WR Marquez Callaway

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve elevated WR Marquez Callaway and LB Vi Jones to their active roster for Week 9’s game against the Chiefs.

Callaway, 26, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

Callaway made the team coming out of the preseason before the Saints declined to tender him a qualifying offer after the 2022 season. The Broncos signed Callaway back in 2023 but released him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Callaway had stints with the Raiders and Saints before joining the Buccaneers practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Callaway appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 16 passes on 32 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.