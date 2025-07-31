Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum Seeking Contract Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum is seeking a contract extension.

Schefter adds McCollum’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is in Tampa Bay on Thursday to meet with the team’s brass. McCollum is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025. Over The Cap valued his 2024 season at $8,024,000.

McCollum, 26, was a fifth-round pick to the Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Sam Houston State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie deal through 2025.

In 2024, McCollum appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 82 total tackles, 17 passes defended and two interceptions.