Buccaneers Complete Interview With Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have completed their interview with Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Scheelhaase, 34, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and has now landed his first offensive coordinator interview.