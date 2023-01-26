Buccaneers Complete Interview With Vikings WR Coach Keenan McCardell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have completed an interview with Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator job.

McCardell is highly thought of around the league as a receivers coach and was also requested for an interview by the Patriots.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Buccaneers:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Completed)

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Candidate)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

McCardell, 53, played 17 seasons in the NFL for Washington, the Browns, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Chargers and Texans. After retiring in 2007, he joined Washington as a receivers coach in 2010.

Since then, McCardell has held the same position for the University of Maryland and the Jaguars. He was with Jacksonville for several years before the Vikings hired him as their WRs coach in 2021. He was retained the following year when Minnesota hired HC Kevin O’Connell.