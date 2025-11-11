Buccaneers Cut DT Desmond Watson From PS

According to Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers released DT Desmond Watson from the practice squad.

The undrafted rookie spent training camp with Tampa Bay but never got off the non-football injury list as the team wanted him to lose weight. He was listed at 464 pounds at his pro day and was reportedly under 450 when he was cut.

Watson, 22, played in every game for four years at Florida and made 10 starts. He was not selected during the 2025 NFL Draft and signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Tampa Bay cut him from the non-football injury list coming out of the preseason. He returned to the team after a workout and signed onto the practice squad midseason.

During his four-year college career, Watson recorded 63 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass deflection in 51 games.