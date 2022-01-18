Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles To Interview With Vikings On Friday, Bears On Saturday

Mike Garafolo reports Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles will interview for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching position on Friday and the Chicago Bears head coaching position on Saturday.

Garafolo added the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have interest in Bowles as well.

Bears Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

Vikings Head Coach Interviews:

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

Bowles, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.