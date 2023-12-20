Buccaneers Designate WR Rakeem Jarrett To Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have designated rookie UDFA WR Rakim Jarrett to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Tampa Bay also restored OL Silas Dzansi from the practice squad injured list.

Jarrett, 22, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland and wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Jarrett has appeared in 10 games and recorded four receptions for 60 yards (15.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.