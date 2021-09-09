Buccaneers Elevate S Andrew Adams & WR Jaydon Mickens From Practice Squad

The Buccaneers announced they have elevated S Andrew Adams and WR Jaydon Mickens to the roster for tonight’s game.

Buccaneers Elevate Two from Practice Squad Release: https://t.co/ZTSA5PZjMN — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 9, 2021

Both will go back to the practice squad after the game without having to pass through waivers. Each player can be elevated twice per season before a team has to put them on waivers to get them back to the practice squad.

Mickens, 27, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Mickens spent the season on the Raiders’ practice squad before the team waived him with an injury designation in 2017.

Mickens then caught on with the Jaguars practice squad in 2017, and he was promoted to the active roster just a month later. He spent two years in Jacksonville before the Jaguars declined his qualifying offer in 2019.

Mickens signed a deal with the Panthers in 2019, but Carolina waived him before the start of the season. Mickens then signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, and he’s spent the past two seasons bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

In 2020, Mickens recorded seven catches for 58 yards. He also returned 16 punts for 99 yards and 14 kicks for 340 yards.

Adams, 27, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2018 when New York elected to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.

Adams later signed with the Buccaneers but was not tendered a restricted offer in 2019. He later caught on with the Lions, but was once again released that the start of the season.

Adams returned to the Buccaneers and finished out the season in Tampa Bay. He re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2020 season, appearing in all 16 games but recording just one tackle.

Tampa Bay waived Adams coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2019, Adams appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 45 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.