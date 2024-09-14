Buccaneers Elevate Two Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have elevated DL C.J. Brewer and DL Mike Greene to the active roster for Week 2 against the Lions.

Brewer, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad.

Brewer bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before getting cut loose in December. He played for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in the 2023 spring season.

Brewer then caught on with Tampa Bay in the 2023 season and signed a futures contract after the season. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp and was brought back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Brewer has appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded two total tackles.