Buccaneers Elevating OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are elevating OLB Jason Pierre-Paul for their Week 17 matchup.
Pierre-Paul, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.
The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third-and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.
Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He played out that deal and later caught on with the Ravens during the 2022 season.
The Saints signed Pierre-Paul to their practice squad in 2023, but he was signed away by the Dolphins to their active roster.
In 2023, Pierre-Paul has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and Saints and recorded two tackles.
In 2025, he has appeared in one game for the Buccaneers but recorded no statistics.
