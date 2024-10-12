Buccaneers Elevating Two Players For Week 6

The Buccaneers announced the elevation of WR Ryan Miller and RB DJ Williams for Week 6.

Miller, 24, went undrafted out of Furman back in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He caught on with the Buccaneers soon after and was waived and brought back to the practice squad.

Miller signed a futures deal with Tampa Bay back in January and once again was among the team’s final roster cuts before signing to the practice squad.

In 2023, Miller appeared in one game for the Buccaneers.