Buccaneers Hiring Indiana Co-OC Chandler Whitmer As QBs Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with Chandler Whitmer to be their next quarterbacks coach.

Whitmer has worked with a number of NFL quarterbacks, including Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Michael Penix and potential first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Whitmer, 34, got a start on his coaching career with Ohio State as a graduate assistant back in 2019. He joined Clemson the following year in a similar capacity.

From there, Whitmer got his first crack in the NFL ranks as an offensive quality control coach with the Chargers in 2021. In 2024, he was hired by the Falcons as the team’s passing game specialist.

Whitmer was eventually hired by Indiana in 2025 as the team’s quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.