Buccaneers Update 2026 UDFA Signings To 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed 16 undrafted free agents.

Here’s a list of the UDFAs Tampa Bay has officially signed so far:

Kadarius Calloway/RB/New Mexico State Ja’qurious Conley/S/Charlotte Jalon Daniels/QB/Kansas Kenny Fletcher/TE/Rutgers Caden Fordham/LB/N.C. State Ayden Garnes/CB/Arizona Josiah Green/DT/Duke Yasir Holmes/OLB/Tarleton State Aidan Laros/P/Kentucky Henry Lutovsy/G/Nebraska Deshawn McKnight/DT/Arizona Dean Patterson/WR/Georgia Tech Jack Pyburn/EDGE/LSU Eric Rivers/WR/Georgia Tech Paul Rubelt/OT/UCF Javin Wright/LB/Nebraska

Patterson, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2020 recruiting class out of Lutz, Florida. He started his collegiate career at Division II Findlay in 2020 before transferring to Florida International after one season.

From there, Patterson remained at FIU for four years and transferred to Georgia Tech for his final season.

In his FBS career, Patterson appeared in 52 games over five years at FIU and Georgia Tech. He caught 106 passes for 1,556 yards and 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns.