Buccaneers Holding Second Interview With Former Falcons OC Zac Robinson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers are interviewing former Falcons OC Zac Robinson for a second time for their offensive coordinator vacancy, this time in person.

Robinson’s interview is today, former Titans HC Brian Callahan is slated for tomorrow. Those are the two known finalists for the role so far.

Robinson, 38, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019. He also served as the assistant receivers coach before Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.

From there, the Falcons hired Robinson to be their offensive coordinator under new HC Raheem Morris‘s staff.

In 2025, the Falcons’ offense ranked No. 14 in total offense, No. 24 in scoring, No. 8 in rushing and No. 19 in passing.