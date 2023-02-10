Buccaneers Interview Rams Asst. HC Thomas Brown For OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that they’ve interviewed Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview)

Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview)

Saints passing game coordinator/QBs coach Ronald Curry (Interview)

Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales (Interview)

Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown (Interview)

Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

We will have more on the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.