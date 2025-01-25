Buccaneers Interview Vikings Assistant Grant Udinski For OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed their interview with Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski for their offensive coordinator job.

Here’s the current list of candidates for the job:

Rams offensive assistant/pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard

Buccaneers pass game assistant John Van Dam

Udinski interviewed for the Patriots and Seahawks’ offensive coordinator jobs this offseason, so he’s becoming an increasingly popular candidate.

Udinski, 28, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season.