Buccaneers Interviewed Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard For OC Job

Per Brianna Dix, the Buccaneers have interviewed pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard for their offensive coordinator position.

The following is a list of candidates who are currently being considered by the team:

Rams offensive assistant/pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams QB coach Dave Ragone (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers pass game assistant John Van Dam

Ohio State OC Chip Kelly

Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis

Seahawks pass game coordinator Jake Peetz

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher

Rams pass game coordinator Nick Caley (Interviewed)

Grizzard, 34, hails from Lizard Lick, North Carolina, and began his coaching career at Yale and Duke as an assistant.

He moved up to the NFL joining the Dolphins in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach and also had a stint as the team’s WR coach.

Grizzard joined the Buccaneers in 2024 in his first job as a passing game coordinator.

We will have more on the Buccaneers and their offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.