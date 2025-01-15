Buccaneers LB Lavonte David To Take Time Before Deciding Whether To Play In 2025

Per Jenna Laine, Buccaneers LB Lavonte David said he has no exact timeline on his future but plans to go home and take his mind off of football.

He has played on one-year deals for the past few seasons with Tampa Bay and it is currently unclear whether he plans to retire or continue playing for the franchise he has spent his entire career with.

David, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David was in line to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing out the second year of a two-year, $25 million extension he signed with the team back in 2021.

The Buccaneers brought David back on a one-year deal for the past three years, most recently in March of 2024.

In 2024, David appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and an interception he returned for seven yards.

We will have more on David as it becomes available.