Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Interviewing With Jaguars Again, Despite Recently Withdrawing

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Buccaneers OC OC Liam Coen is meeting with the Jaguars in person for their head coaching job, despite withdrawing from consideration to become one of the highest-paid coordinators.

According to Rapoport, a deal between the Jaguars and Coen is not done, but he’s considered the “clear favorite” for the job.

Jonathan Jones reports that the Jaguars circled back with an improved offer to Coen after the team fired GM Trent Baalke and there have been positive conversations since.

Prior reports mentioned that top head coaching candidates around the league were concerned about the Jaguars’ keeping Baalke in place as their GM and it could ultimately impact a candidate’s willingness to take the job.

With Baalke out of the picture now, it’s possible that Jacksonville could sway a top candidate like Coen to reconsider the job.

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.

