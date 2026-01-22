Buccaneers Officially Hire OC Zac Robinson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have officially hired former Falcons OC Zac Robinson to the same role on their staff.

Buccaneers Hire Zac Robinson as Offensive Coordinator Release: https://t.co/nzZzF1sMH4 pic.twitter.com/bDgnwvOpnU — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) January 22, 2026

Robinson, 38, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019. He also served as the assistant receivers coach before Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.

From there, the Falcons hired Robinson to be their offensive coordinator under new HC Raheem Morris‘s staff.

In 2025, the Falcons’ offense ranked No. 14 in total offense, No. 24 in scoring, No. 8 in rushing and No. 19 in passing.