Buccaneers Officially Pick Up DT Vita Vea’s Fifth-Year Option

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve officially exercised DT Vita Vea‘s fifth-year option for the 2022 season.

We've picked up the fifth-year option on DL Vita Vea's initial contract, which extends the deal through the 2022 season.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 26, 2021

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, considering that Bucs GM Jason Licht mentioned previously that they would be picking up his option.

The fifth-year option will cost the Buccaneers $7.638 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from negotiating a long-term over the next year or so.

Vea, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,878,424 rookie contract that included an $8,900,672 signing bonus.

In 2020, Vea appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and recorded 10 tackles and two sacks.