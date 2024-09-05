Buccaneers Place DT Earnest Brown On Injured Reserve Among Other Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed DT Earnest Brown on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’ll have to miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return to the active roster.

The Buccaneers also waived DE Shaun Peterson and DT Lwal Uguak from injured reserve with settlements.

Brown, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him.

Since then, he’s bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. The Rams waived him again in January and he later caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded five total tackles.