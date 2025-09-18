Buccaneers Placing RT Luke Goedeke On Injured Reserve

According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers RT Luke Goedeke‘s foot injury is significant enough that the team is placing him on injured reserve, sidelining him at least four games.

Goedeke tried to play through the injury on Monday and could not. This means Tampa Bay is now down three starters on the offensive line with LT Tristan Wirfs still rehabbing an injury and OL Cody Mauch knocked out for the season.

Goedeke, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $6,178,984 rookie contract that included a $1,673,807 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension this past August.

In 2025, Goedeke has appeared in two games with two starts at right tackle.