Buccaneers Plan To Activate WR Chris Godwin Off PUP List, Still Likely To Remain Out Until October

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers are planning to activate WR Chris Godwin off the PUP list and have him on their initial 53-man roster to start the season.

Schefter adds they are only activating him to begin his ramp-up process, as he won’t immediately play and is unlikely to return until October. Per Schefter, Godwin is expected to begin practicing in Week 2, but the Buccaneers feel good about where he is in his recovery timeline from his fractured ankle.

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.