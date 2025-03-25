Buccaneers Re-Sign G Sua Opeta

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have re-signed G Sua Opeta to a contract.

Opeta, 28, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta bounced on and off Philadelphia’s roster in 2022 but cracked their active roster in the 2023 season.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Opeta appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and started six times at guard.