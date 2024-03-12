Buccaneers Re-Sign LB Lavonte David To One-Year Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed veteran LB Lavonte David to a one-year contract on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

David receives a one-year deal worth $9 million that can increase to $10 million with incentives.

The Buccaneers made it clear that they wanted to find a way to keep David in Tampa Bay and it looks like he’ll have a shot to retire with the franchise that drafted, depending on what his plans are after this season.

David, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as he’s coming off the second year of a two-year, $25 million extension he signed with the team back in 2021.

The Buccaneers brought David back on a one-year deal last year.

In 2023, David appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 134 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five pass defenses.

