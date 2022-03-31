Buccaneers Re-Sign QB Ryan Griffin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have re-signed QB Ryan Griffin on Thursday.

Buccaneers Re-Sign Ryan Griffin Release: https://t.co/PIwcizW3aI — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) March 31, 2022

Griffin, 32, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. After two years, New Orleans waived Griffin and Tampa Bay claimed him in September 2015.

Since then, Griffin has spent each of the past six years in Tampa Bay, most recently finishing a two-year contract he signed in 2018. He returned to the Buccaneers this past April of last year.

Griffin didn’t appear in any games in 2020 and 2022, and has only appeared in two games in his entire Buccaneers career. In 2019, he played in two games, completing two passes for 18 yards.