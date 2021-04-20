Buccaneers Re-Sign Ryan Griffin

The Buccaneers announced that they re-signed QB Ryan Griffin, bringing him back for a seventh season.

We've re-signed QB Ryan Griffin.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 20, 2021

Griffin, 31, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. After two years, New Orleans waived Griffin and Tampa Bay claimed him in September 2015.

Since then, Griffin has spent each of the past six years in Tampa Bay, most recently finishing a two-year contract he signed in 2018.

Griffin didn’t appear in a game in 2020, and has only appeared in two games in his entire Buccaneers career. In 2019, he played in two games, completing two passes for 18 yards.