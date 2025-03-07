Buccaneers Re-Signing LB Lavonte David To One-Year, $10M Deal

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers are re-signing LB Lavonte David to a one-year contract worth $10 million that includes $9 million guaranteed.

The Buccaneers have already confirmed the news:

THE LEGEND CONTINUES. We've agreed to terms with Lavonte David 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fu3S7pUTod — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 7, 2025

David has now played under a series of one-year contracts with Tampa Bay and this opens the door for him to potentially finish out his career with the team that drafted him.

David, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David was in line to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing out the second year of a two-year, $25 million extension he signed with the team back in 2021.

The Buccaneers brought David back on a one-year deal for the past three years, most recently in March of 2024.

In 2024, David appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and an interception he returned for seven yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.