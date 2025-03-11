Buccaneers Re-Signing OLB Anthony Nelson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers are re-signing veteran OLB Anthony Nelson to a two-year, $10 million deal.

Fowler adds Nelson can make another $2 million in incentives over the life of the contract.

It’s quite similar to the last deal Nelson signed, also a two-year pact.

Nelson, 28, was drafted in the fourth round out of Iowa by the Buccaneers in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when Tampa Bay re-signed him on a two-year, $11 million deal.

In 2024, Nelson appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 40 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass deflection.