Buccaneers Re-Signing OT Justin Skule

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are re-signing former OT Justin Skule.

He adds it’s a one-year pact for Skule from Tampa Bay.

The veteran spent this past season with the Vikings but was with the Bucs for three years before that.

Skule, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the 49ers out of Vanderbilt in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.699 million and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 in 2021 when he was waived with an injury designation and reverted to injured reserve.

San Francisco waived Skule again coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he made his way onto the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Tampa Bay brought him back on a futures contract for the 2023 season and he made the roster.

Skule was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a one-year deal with the Vikings.

In 2025, Skule appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and made nine starts. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 45 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.