Buccaneers Restructured Deal Of CB Zyon McCollum

Aaron Wilson reports that the Buccaneers have restructured the contract of CB Zyon McCollum.
Tampa Bay converted his $12.869 million roster bonus into a fully guaranteed option after signing bonus. He will now have a salary cap figure of $5.255 million.
McCollum, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Sam Houston State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie deal through 2025.
McCollum was entering the final year of his rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $48 million extension.
In 2025, McCollum appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 65 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and six pass deflections.
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