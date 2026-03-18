Buccaneers Restructured Deal Of CB Zyon McCollum

Aaron Wilson reports that the Buccaneers have restructured the contract of CB Zyon McCollum.

Tampa Bay converted his $12.869 million roster bonus into a fully guaranteed option after signing bonus. He will now have a salary cap figure of $5.255 million.

McCollum, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Sam Houston State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie deal through 2025.

McCollum was entering the final year of his rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $48 million extension.

In 2025, McCollum appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 65 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and six pass deflections.