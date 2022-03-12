Buccaneers Restructuring Deal Of DT Vita Vea, Creating $7.64M In Cap Space

Ian Rapoport reports that the Buccaneers have restructured the contract of DT Vita Vea in order to create $7.64 million in cap space.

Vea will see his base salary of $10.6 million reduced to $1.12 million, with the remaining amount converted into a signing bonus. He had recently signed a four-year, $73 million extension with the team in January 2022.

Vea, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He is in the fourth year of his four-year, $14,878,424 rookie contract that included an $8,900,672 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers picked up Vea’s fifth-year option which will cost them $7.638 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Vea appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 33 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.