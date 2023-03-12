Buccaneers Reworked Contract Of WR Russell Gage

Ian Rapoport reports that the Buccaneers have reworked the contract of WR Russell Gage, bringing his 2023 base salary from $10 million to $7 million and making it fully guaranteed.
Rapoport adds that Gage will have the chance to earn back the $3 million in incentives.
Gage, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and just finished out his four-year rookie deal.
He had been testing the open market for the first time in his career last season when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers.
In 2022, Gage appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.
