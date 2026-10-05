Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. Will Miss 2-4 Weeks With Rib Fracture

Per Rick Stroud, Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss two to four weeks with a rib fracture.

Winfield, 28, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and earned All-American honors in 2019. The Buccaneers selected him in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Winfield played out the final year of a four-year, $7,307,182 rookie contract that included a $2,874,314 signing bonus. Winfield was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the Buccaneers used the franchise tag on him at $17.123 million fully guaranteed.

Tampa Bay later signed him to a four-year, $84.1 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2026, Winfield has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 24 total tackles.

We’ll have more on Winfield as the news becomes available.