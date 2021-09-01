The Buccaneers announced they have officially signed 10 players to their practice squad.

Tampa Bay still has six more open slots to fill.

Buccaneers Sign 10 Players to Practice Squad Release: https://t.co/w7VEkELqnF — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 1, 2021

The full list includes:

Griffin, 31, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. After two years, New Orleans waived Griffin and Tampa Bay claimed him in September 2015.

Since then, Griffin has spent each of the past six years in Tampa Bay, most recently finishing a two-year contract he signed in 2018. He returned to the Buccaneers this past April.

Griffin didn’t appear in a game in 2020, and has only appeared in two games in his entire Buccaneers career. In 2019, he played in two games, completing two passes for 18 yards.