Buccaneers Sign CB Rashard Robinson To Active Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster, per his agent.

Robinson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. San Francisco traded him to the Jets in 2017 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Robinson was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $2,025,000 for the 2019 season when the Jets waived him in 2019. From there, he signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad before they released him in July.

Robinson caught on with the Buccaneers practice squad in September.

In 2021, Robinson has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers but has not recorded a statistic.