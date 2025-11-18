Buccaneers Sign DB Marcus Banks To PS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed DB Marcus Banks to the practice squad.
He was with the team earlier this year and has been making the rounds on the workout circuit so far this season.
Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Connor Bazelak
- DT Adam Gotsis
- WR Garrett Greene
- DB Bryce Hall
- WR Dennis Houston
- NT Nash Hutmacher
- LB Nick Jackson
- T Tyler McLellan (Injured)
- T Lorenz Metz (International)
- C Ben Scott
- TE Tanner Taula
- DL Jayson Jones (Injured)
- OLB Mohammed Kamara
- DB Damarion Williams
- RB Michael Wiley
- WR Brandon Johnson
- OL Karsen Barnhart
- OLB Benton Whitley
- DB Marcus Banks
Banks, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.
The Bucs brought Banks back on a futures deal for 2025 but waived him with an injury designation in camp.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
