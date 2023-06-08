Buccaneers Sign Five Draft Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve officially signed five draft picks to rookie contracts on Thursday.

This leaves three unsigned draft picks for the Buccaneers including:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 19 Calijah Kancey DT 2 48 Cody Mauch OG 3 82 YaYa Diaby DE 5 153 SirVocea Dennis LB Signed 5 171 Payne Durham TE Signed 6 181 Josh Hayes CB Signed 6 191 Trey Palmer WR Signed 6 196 Jose Ramirez LB Signed

Dennis, 23, was selected with the No. 153 overall pick in the fifth round out of Pittsburgh. He is projected to sign a four-year, $4,157,325 contract that includes a $317,325 signing bonus

Dennis was a three-year starter at linebacker at Pittsburgh and was named to the All-ACC second team in 2021.

For his career, Dennis regarding 233 tackles, 36.0 TFLs, 15.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions over the course of four seasons and 35 games.