Buccaneers Sign Fourth-Round P Jake Camarda

The Buccaneers announced they have signed fourth-round P Jake Camarda to his rookie contract.
That leaves just two more draft picks from Tampa Bay’s 2022 class left to sign.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Logan Hall
|DE
|2
|Luke Goedeke
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Signed
|4
|Cade Otton
|TE
|4
|Jake Camarda
|P
|Signed
|5
|Zyon McCollum
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Ko Kieft
|TE
|Signed
|7
|Andre Anthony
|DE
|Signed
Camarda, 23, was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2021 and third-team All-American in 2020 for Georgia. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,340,319 that also includes a signing bonus of $680,319.
In 2021, Camarda averaged 46.7 yards per punt on 47 kicks, with 14 fair catches and 17 punts placed inside the 20 against six touchbacks.
