Buccaneers Sign Fourth-Round P Jake Camarda

The Buccaneers announced they have signed fourth-round P Jake Camarda to his rookie contract.

We've signed rookie P Jake Camarda. #GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 9, 2022

That leaves just two more draft picks from Tampa Bay’s 2022 class left to sign.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Logan Hall DE 2 Luke Goedeke OT Signed 3 Rachaad White RB Signed 4 Cade Otton TE 4 Jake Camarda P Signed 5 Zyon McCollum CB Signed 6 Ko Kieft TE Signed 7 Andre Anthony DE Signed

Camarda, 23, was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2021 and third-team All-American in 2020 for Georgia. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,340,319 that also includes a signing bonus of $680,319.

In 2021, Camarda averaged 46.7 yards per punt on 47 kicks, with 14 fair catches and 17 punts placed inside the 20 against six touchbacks.