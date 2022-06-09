Buccaneers Sign Fourth-Round P Jake Camarda

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buccaneers announced they have signed fourth-round P Jake Camarda to his rookie contract. 

That leaves just two more draft picks from Tampa Bay’s 2022 class left to sign. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
2 Logan Hall DE  
2 Luke Goedeke OT Signed
3 Rachaad White RB Signed
4 Cade Otton TE  
4 Jake Camarda P Signed
5 Zyon McCollum CB Signed
6 Ko Kieft TE Signed
7 Andre Anthony DE Signed

 

Camarda, 23, was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2021 and third-team All-American in 2020 for Georgia. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,340,319 that also includes a signing bonus of $680,319.

In 2021, Camarda averaged 46.7 yards per punt on 47 kicks, with 14 fair catches and 17 punts placed inside the 20 against six touchbacks. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply