Buccaneers Sign Third-Round RB Rachaad White

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed third-round RB Rachaad White to his rookie contract, per his agent.

He’s the first member of Tampa Bay’s rookie class to sign their deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Logan Hall DE 2 Luke Goedeke OT 3 Rachaad White RB Signed 4 Cade Otton TE 4 Jake Camarda P 5 Zyon McCollum CB 6 Ko Kieft TE 7 Andre Anthony DE

White, 23, transferred to Arizona State in 2020 and led the team in rushing each of his two years on campus. He was drafted in the third round by the Buccaneers.

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,122,850 that also includes a signing bonus of $905,709.

During his two-year college career, White appeared in 15 games and made 11 starts for the Sun Devils. He rushed 224 times for 1,426 yards (6.4 YPC) and 20 touchdowns, adding 51 receptions for 607 yards and two more touchdowns.