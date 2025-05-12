Buccaneers Sign Two, Cut Two

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed UDFA LB Nick Jackson and UDFA DL Dvon J-Thomas following their tryouts at rookie minicamp.

In correspondence, the Buccaneers have waived LB Deion Jennings and TE Anthony Landphere.

Jackson was a three-star recruit and the No. 37-ranked OLB in the 2019 recruiting class out of Atlanta, Georgia. He committed to Virginia and transferred to Iowa following four seasons.

In his collegiate career, Jackson appeared in 73 games over six seasons and recorded 258 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, seven passes defended and one interception.