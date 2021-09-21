Buccaneers Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Buccaneers announced they have signed WR John Hurst and CB Rashard Robinson to the practice squad.
Buccaneers Sign Two Players to Practice Squad
Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Cyril Grayson
- QB Ryan Griffin
- T Jonathan Hubbard
- WR Travis Jonsen (COVID-19)
- TE Codey McElroy
- DE Benning Potoa’e
- DT Kobe Smith
- T Brandon Walton
- TE Deon Yelder
- S Troy Warner
- RB Darwin Thompson
- K Jose Borregales
- S Chris Cooper
- CB Pierre Desir
- LB Elijah Ponder
- WR John Hurst
- CB Rashard Robinson
Hurst, 24, wound up going undrafted out of West Georgia in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Buccaneers.
Hurst was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury at the start of the regular season. Tampa Bay ultimately ended up releasing him and he caught on with the Chargers practice squad.
Hurst returned to Los Angeles on a futures deal for 2021 but was waived coming out of the preseason.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
