Buccaneers Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Buccaneers announced they have signed WR John Hurst and CB Rashard Robinson to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

WR Cyril Grayson QB Ryan Griffin T Jonathan Hubbard WR Travis Jonsen (COVID-19) TE Codey McElroy DE Benning Potoa’e DT Kobe Smith T Brandon Walton TE Deon Yelder S Troy Warner RB Darwin Thompson K Jose Borregales S Chris Cooper CB Pierre Desir LB Elijah Ponder WR John Hurst CB Rashard Robinson

Hurst, 24, wound up going undrafted out of West Georgia in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Buccaneers.

Hurst was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury at the start of the regular season. Tampa Bay ultimately ended up releasing him and he caught on with the Chargers practice squad.

Hurst returned to Los Angeles on a futures deal for 2021 but was waived coming out of the preseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.