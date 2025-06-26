Buccaneers Signing HC Todd Bowles & GM Jason Licht To Multi-Year Extensions

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers are signing HC Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht to multi-year extensions.

Bowles, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension through 2020, but he was fired following the 2018 season. From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and eventually promoted him to head coach in 2022.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances. In three years in Tampa, Bowles has a record of 27-24, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 postseason record.

Licht, 54, began his NFL executive career working for the Patriots as their assistant director of player personnel. He moved on after one year and joined the Eagles’ front office and worked his way up to VP of player personnel.

From there, Licht worked for the Cardinals and before the Buccaneers hired him as their GM in 2014.

During his time in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers have posted a record of 85-95 (47.2 percent) with three playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win.