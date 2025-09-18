Buccaneers Signing OL Luke Haggard To 53-Man Roster

Greg Auman reports the Buccaneers are signing OL Luke Haggard from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

It’s worth noting Tampa Bay lost RG Cody Mauch to a season-ending injury while OT Tristan Wirfs is still working back from an injury and RT Luke Goedeke was hurt in Week 2 .

Haggard, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent the first two years of his career on the practice squad, re-signing futures deals in 2024 and 2025.

Haggard was among the final roster cuts again this year, but again stuck around on the practice squad.

Haggard is yet to appear in an NFL game.