Buccaneers Signing OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad

According to Pewter Report, the Buccaneers are signing OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad to a contract.

He had been on a free agent visit with Tampa Bay today. The Bucs are looking for pass rush help and Muhammad had a breakout double-digit sack season in 2025.

Ian Rapoport adds the deal has a max value of $6 million.

Muhammad, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early but eventually returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.4 million deal. The Bears signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in 2022, but opted to release him in February of 2023.

The Colts signed him to a deal in July but was among their final roster cuts and returned to the practice squad. He was released from their practice squad in January and signed on with the Cowboys in August 2024.

Dallas released Muhammad after camp and he signed on with the Lions’ practice squad in October 2024. He bounced on and off the practice squad for the rest of the year and re-signed to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Muhammad appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 25 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 11 sacks.