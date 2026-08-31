Buccaneers Signing QB Easton Stick To PS

Rick Stroud reports that the Buccaneers are signing veteran QB Easton Stick to their practice squad.

Stick, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers out of North Dakota State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,797,564 contract with the Chargers, including a $277,564 signing bonus.

Stick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he returned to the Chargers. He signed another one-year deal for the 2024 season before joining the Falcons this offseason.

Atlanta cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He then signed a one-year deal with the Colts for the 2026 season in June.

In 2023, Stick appeared in five games for the Chargers and threw for 1,129 yards while completing 63.8 percent of his passes to go along with three touchdowns and an interception.